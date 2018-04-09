Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

30 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2018 4:23am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares surged 47.3 percent to close at $28.189 on Friday after climbing 64.86 percent on Thursday.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) jumped 31.74 percent to close at $5.45 on Friday.
  • Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) shares gained 28.94 percent to close at $3.03 after the company disclosed that it has recently booked $10 million in new tower orders and Gearing segment orders of $15 million in Q1.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) shares jumped 21.72 percent to close at $3.25.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares gained 16.94 percent to close at $26.23.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) shares rose 13.98 percent to close at $7.01 on Friday.
  • FTD Companies, Inc. (NYSE: FTD) shares climbed 13.33 percent to close at $5.10.
  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares gained 12.97 percent to close at $14.11 on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Gol Linhas from Neutral to Buy.
  • Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares rose 12.88 percent to close at $33.30. Pacira reported the FDA approval of supplemental new drug application for EXPAREL.
  • Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLGT) gained 10.08 percent to close at $4.04.
  • Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares rose 10.06 percent to close at $18.05 on Friday.
  • BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares gained 9.59 percent to close at $2.40.
  • NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares climbed 6.61 percent to close at $2.42.
  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) gained 5.5 percent to close at $88.225 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.


Losers

  • NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares tumbled 42.62 percent to close at $4.20 on Friday.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 24.79 percent to close at $1.79. MannKind priced its 14 million share registered direct offering at $2 per share.
  • Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) declined 22.93 percent to close at $64.02 after the company , announced Friday a disappointing update to a phase 3 trial. Incyte said its experimental therapy called epacadostat failed in a phase 3 trial called ECHO-301 to improve the efficacy of Merck & Co's Keytruda when the two therapies were combined to treat patients suffering from melanoma.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares dipped 19.5 percent to close at $12.67.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) tumbled 19.21 percent to close at $27.68.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares fell 18.74 percent to close at $10.84.
  • Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares dipped 17.86 percent to close at $22.40.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 17.36 percent to close at $7.33 on Friday after jumping 32.98 percent on Thursday.
  • Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares dropped 15.92 percent to close at $3.17.
  • Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) fell 15.68 percent to close at $2.85.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) dipped 14.45 percent to close at $1.48. Northern Oil and Gas priced 58.67 million shares at $1.50 per share.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares fell 14.29 percent to close at $8.52. Bank of America downgraded Sunrun from Buy to Underperform.
  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) fell 11.29 percent to close at $8.49.
  • Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) shares fell 9.46 percent to close at $4.50 on Friday.
  • New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) fell 6.38 percent to close at $16.30. New Media Investment Group priced its 6 million share offering at $16.5 per share.
  • ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) fell 4.01 percent to close at $8.85. ORBCOMM priced its 3 million share common stock offering at $8.60 per share.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKYI + ALNA)

24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LFIN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.