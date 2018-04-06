Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD Recoil Lacking Fresh Momentum

“This is a massive outflow from crypto to dollars; historical estimates are each $1 of USD outflow is $20-$25 impact on crypto market value,” Tom Lee.

Bitcoin price lacks fresh momentum to retrace high amid increasing selling pressure in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin has been said to drag the entire cryptocurrency market with it time and time again. It is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and its trading volume is also the highest among major coins and altcoins.

Top industry analyst and the lead researcher at Fundstrat, Tom Lee reckons that the current tax filing deadline in mid-April has been a contributor to the falling prices of digital currencies and tokens. Similarly, the investors who have been doing well betting on digital tokens are currently selling off to file $25 billion required for capital-gains levies. Bitcoin price has fallen by over 40 percent in the last month while it recorded 1.2 percent loss on Thursday 4. Lee says, “This is a massive outflow from crypto to dollars,” He wrote. “Historical estimates are each $1 of USD outflow is $20-$25 impact on crypto market value.”

Bitcoin price technical analysis

BTC/USD is currently trading a range between $6,870 - $6,571 levels. The MACD momentum indicator is dipping slightly into the negative region to signal that increasing selling will continue and therefore, the major support level $6,450 is well within reach. On the contrary, the two moving averages (50 and 100) cross at $7,029 to show that Bitcoin price could consolidate above $7,000 in the next few days. The price is encountering stiff resistance at the 61.8 percent Fib retracement level with the last swing high at $7,472 and a low of $6,450. Significantly, above $7,000, the price there will be increasing selling pressure at the 50 percent Fib retracement.

