Investors in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the April 20, 2018 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

What is Implied Volatility?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Conatus shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, Conatus is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) in the Medical - Products industry that ranks in the Top 47% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, no analyst has increased/decreased the earnings estimates for the current quarter, while our Zacks Consensus Estimate has widened from a loss of 16 cents per share to a loss of 17 cents in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about Conatus right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there's a trade developing. Often times, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

