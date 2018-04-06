Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Market In 5 Minutes: More Tariffs, Job Growth Slows, Longfin, Valeant And More
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 06, 2018 9:00am   Comments
Share:
The Market In 5 Minutes: More Tariffs, Job Growth Slows, Longfin, Valeant And More
Related SPY
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble, Jobs Data In Focus
The Market In 5 Minutes: Ackman, Amazon, AMD And More
China warns of 'major response' on trade (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) stock has been all over the map lately, plummeting 80 percent in a two-week stretch before surging 80 percent Thursday after CNBC interviewed CEO Venkat Meenavalli: Link

The market-moving nature of clinical trial results is due to the fact that only a small proportion of drugs that move from pre-clinical trials or animal testing stage advance successfully through the three phases of clinical trials: Link

President Donald Trump threatened a major escalation in trade tensions with Beijing on Thursday, saying he was considering imposing tariffs on an additional $100 billion in imports from China: Link $

Stock-market swings in the past week have many investors scrambling to profit from the return of turbulence after a prolonged period of tranquility: Link $

U.S. job growth slowed in March as the boost from mild temperatures faded: Link

Special Counsel Robert Mueller revealed to lawyers for Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, that they obtained a search warrant for information about five telephone numbers, suggesting the sprawling investigation may be headed in a new direction: Link

MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), The Post has learned: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • Nonfarm Payrolls for Mar 103.0K vs 193.0K Est; Prior 313.0K. Private Payrolls for Mar 102.0K vs 190.0K Est; Prior 287.0K
  • Unemployment Rate for Mar 4.10% vs 4.00% Est; Prior 4.10%
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Chicago at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak in Chicago at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Santa Rosa, California at 4:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Mizuho upgraded Valeant (NYSE: VRX) from Underperform to Neutral
  • KeyBanc upgraded Halyard Health (NYSE: HYH) from Sector Weight to Overweight
  • JPMorgan downgraded Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Neutral to Underweight

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HYH + LFIN)

18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
34 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Conn's Drops Following Downbeat Sales; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge
Why Longfin Shouldn't Blame Short Sellers
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 300 Points; Conatus Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.