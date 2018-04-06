18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) rose 22.8 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 64.86 percent on Thursday.
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTX) shares rose 4.3 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.39 percent on Thursday.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) rose 3.5 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) rose 3.3 percent to $7.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has expanded its cryptocurrency offerings to include Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 3.1 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.35 percent on Thursday.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) rose 3 percent to $3.92 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.78 percent on Thursday.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) rose 2.2 percent to $85.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 34.4 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 17.7 percent to $1.96 in pre-market trading. MannKind priced its 14 million share registered direct offering at $2 per share.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) shares fell 13.1 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after rising 4.07 percent on Thursday.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares fell 10.3 percent to $9.60 in pre-market trading following announcement of common stock offering.
- New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) fell 8.7 percent to $15.90 in pre-market trading. New Media Investment Group priced its 6 million share offering at $16.5 per share.
- ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) fell 7.3 percent to $8.55 after the company reported a 3 million share common stock offering.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares fell 6.7 percent to $9.27 in pre-market trading after rising 1.22 percent on Thursday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 6.7 percent to $8.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 32.98 percent on Thursday.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) fell 5.5 percent to $1.62 in pre-market trading. Northern Oil and Gas priced 58.67 million shares at $1.50 per share.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 3.8 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after rising 14.60 percent on Thursday.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 3.4 percent to $17.08 in pre-market trading. FireEye is expected to release Q1 results on May 2.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.