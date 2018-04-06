A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble, Jobs Data In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Chicago at 10:30 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak in Chicago at 1:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Santa Rosa, California at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 231 points to 24,237.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures dropped 22 points to 2,639.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 68.50 points to 6,531.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.72 percent to trade at $67.84 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.87 percent to trade at $62.99 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.47 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.41 percent and German DAX 30 index falling 0.66 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.20 percent, while French CAC 40 Index declined 0.43 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.36 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.11 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.17 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.09 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX) from Underperform to Neutral.

Valeant shares rose 0.44 percent to $15.86 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news