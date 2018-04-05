5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Pricesmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $840 million, beating estimates by $4 million.
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) shares are up 3 percent after the company announces it has expanded its cryptocurrency offerings to include Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares are up 0.33 percent after announcing it has replenished its existing buyback authorization back to $500 million.
Losers
