FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) yesterday announced that its FTI Technology segment has expanded its partnership with Relativity to offer the latter's e-discovery software solutions in Hong Kong and throughout Asia. RelativityOne is the cloud-based platform of Relativity.

Addition of Relativity platform to its portfolio in Asia should help FTI Consulting's clients to easily access RelativityOne and leverage its consulting and services expertise. Clients will be able to easily manage the risk of e-discovery and resolve local data privacy issues, with more efficiency and reduced capital expenses.

Notably, FTI Consulting is focused on expanding Relativity technology globally. The company is strengthening its foothold to meete-discovery and data governance challenges. To this end, on Aug 14, 2017, the company's Technology segment teamed up with kCura to provide clients with the combination of Relativity and its consulting and services. This was followed by the announcement of RelativityOne offering in the United Kingdom on Feb 27, 2018.

We believe that partnerships with Relativity and kCura involving Relativity technology across its portfolio marks a strategic business move to boost its Technology segment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report