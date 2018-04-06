Apple AAPL rolled out its mobile payment platform Apple Pay in Brazil, making it the first South American market to get the service.

Reportedly, the company has entered into a 90-day exclusive launch partnership with Brazil's largest private lender, Itaú Unibanco Holding.

The nearly 1.2 million VISA or MasterCard holders of Itaú having an iPhone 6 or later can make payments using iPhones or other Apple devices like iPad or Watch, which is accepted at a number of locations in Brazil.

As of the last reported quarter, the mobile payment and digital wallet service, launched by Apple in 2014, was available in 20 markets.

