The Market In 5 Minutes: Ackman, Amazon, AMD And More
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 05, 2018 9:00am   Comments
The Market In 5 Minutes: Ackman, Amazon, AMD And More
Weekly Unemployment Claims: Jump Of 24K (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Despite investor concerns about new regulations, Wall Street analysts said Trump’s Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) tweets are more noise than fundamental catalyst: Link

Helios & Matheson's (NASDAQ: HMNY) MoviePass has restored service to 10 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) theaters previously removed from the app, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told Benzinga: Link

Bill Ackman, the famed shareholder activist, is losing investors at a rapid pace and facing a future that would no longer include managing a private hedge fund: Link $

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that he made a “huge mistake” in not focusing more on potential abuse of users’ personal information, as the social-media giant he founded revealed that data breaches were far more extensive than previously known: Link $

Department store chain Sears Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) and Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) said on Wednesday some of their customer payment information may have been exposed in a cyber security breach at software service provider [24]7.ai.: Link

It’s the eternal debate. Stocks are teetering. Volatility’s back. Do you ride it out, or take the money and run?: Link

Republicans are warning President Donald Trump that a trade war with China would deal an economic blow to politically important areas of the country that will cost the party in November’s congressional elections: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA Challenger Job Cuts for Mar 60.40K vs 35.40K Prior
  • Initial Jobless Claims for Mar 30 242.0K vs 225.0K Est; Prior 215.0K. Continuing Claims for Mar 23 1.81M vs 1.85M Est; Prior 1.87M
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Sarasota, Florida at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight
  • Stifel upgraded AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) from Hold to Buy
  • Stifel downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Hold
  • Barclays downgraded Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

