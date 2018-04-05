Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating non-viral liver diseases, announced a common stock offering of $120 million. The company also cautioned sales of its Ocaliva therapy for the first quarter will be "slightly lower than net sales of Ocaliva for the quarter ended December 31, 2017."

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) stock was trading flat early Thursday morning. The operator of membership warehouse clubs mostly in Central America is scheduled to report its fiscal second quarter earnings report after Thursday's close. Analysts are expecting the company to earn 74 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $836 million.

Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) stock was trading down 2.5 percent although it was seen lower by 6 percent at one point. The company is involved in blockchain technology and its CEO Venkat Meenavalli was on CNBC's "Fast Money" Wednesday afternoon.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) was trading higher by more than 3 percent after falling 2.1 percent on Wednesday. The recent IPO is up around 13 percent from the $132 reference price set by the NYSE, but down around 11 percent from the opening print on Tuesday.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) soared higher by around 30 percent early Thursday morning. The specialty pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care announced it has received a new 510(k) clearance from the FDA for an antimicrobial post-therapy gel

