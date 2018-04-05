36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares climbed 46.43 percent to close at $7.79 on Wednesday after the company reported results of pre-IND meeting with the FDA for Phase 2 study of levosimendan in PH-HFpEF patients.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) gained 24.91 percent to close at $3.31. RXi Pharma will present updated clinical and cosmetic dermatology programs at the International Investigative Dermatology (IID) Conference.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares rose 17.39 percent to close at $11.61.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) jumped 16.59 percent to close at $2.67.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares rose 16.37 percent to close at $2.63.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares jumped 16 percent to close at $2.90.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) gained 15.95 percent to close at $2.98.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares climbed 15.54 percent to close at $11.15 on Wednesday.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 15.33 percent to close at $4.74.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NYSE: FTD) rose 13.09 percent to close at $4.32 on Wednesday.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 12.58 percent to close at $44.21.
- Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares rose 12.19 percent to close at $25.40.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) gained 11.60 percent to close at $22.90.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) jumped 11.26 percent to close at $2.57 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, 1st Detect announced that the Tracer 1000 has begun testing for passenger screening at airports.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares jumped 10.85 percent to close at $32.39.
- Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) rose 9.74 percent to close at $12.05 after the company announced the sale of investment portfolio for $981.2 million in cash along with a simultaneous externalization transaction.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) rose 9.43 percent to close at $17.64. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MACOM Technology with an Outperform rating.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) gained 7.87 percent to close at $3.29.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 7.55 percent to close at $2.9900.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares gained 6.29 percent to close at $4.73 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Fast Track designation for triple combination program in patients with cystic fibrosis.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNET) gained 5.9 percent to close at $48.29. Morgan Stanley upgraded TriNet from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
- Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) shares climbed 5.22 percent to close at $204.50. Cowen & Co. upgraded Boston Beer from Underperform to Market Perform.
Losers
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) tumbled 40.24 percent to close at $13.29 on Wednesday. Cloudera reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current fiscal year.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 25.31 percent to close at $6.70 on Wednesday after gaining 3.70 percent on Tuesday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares dipped 23.57 percent to close at $35.16.
- RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMGN) declined 17.93 percent to close at $1.19 after the company agreed to be acquired by SCG Digital for $1.27 per share.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) declined 14.89 percent to close at $2.00.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 14.09 percent to close at $33.10 after the company disclosed a $175 million follow-on ADS offering.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) shares dropped 10.63 percent to close at $5.63.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 10.33 percent to close at $5.38 on Wednesday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares tumbled 9.5 percent to close at $2.00.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) fell 8.89 percent to close at $21.93.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares dipped 8.57 percent to close at $45.66.
- SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) shares declined 7.54 percent to close at $24.66 as the company reported the launch of follow-on public offering.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares fell 7.09 percent to close at $44.69. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Virtusa from Buy to Hold.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) dropped 5.66 percent to close at $9.34 after the company priced its $175 million convertible senior notes offering.
