6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2018 7:08pm   Comments
Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3:00 PM (04/04/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) shares are up 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares are up 8 percent, reversing the 7 percent loss shares saw in the regular trading session.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares are up 2.7 percent after CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a brief conference call with reporters after the market closed.

Losers

  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares are down 25 percent after shares were briefly halted after reporting that top-line results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • NuCana PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares are down 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares are down 6 percent after CEO Venkat Meenavalli appeared on CNBC.

