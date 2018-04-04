6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) shares are up 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares are up 8 percent, reversing the 7 percent loss shares saw in the regular trading session.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares are up 2.7 percent after CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a brief conference call with reporters after the market closed.
Losers
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares are down 25 percent after shares were briefly halted after reporting that top-line results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- NuCana PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares are down 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares are down 6 percent after CEO Venkat Meenavalli appeared on CNBC.
