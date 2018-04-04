30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares jumped 64.3 percent to $8.74 after the company reported results of pre-IND meeting with the FDA for Phase 2 study of levosimendan in PH-HFpEF patients.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) gained 26.8 percent to $3.3589. RXi Pharma will present updated clinical and cosmetic dermatology programs at the International Investigative Dermatology (IID) Conference.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) rose 17.6 percent to $11.35.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares gained 15 percent to $2.60.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 14.2 percent to $5.0799 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Fast Track designation for triple combination program in patients with cystic fibrosis.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares climbed 11.2 percent to $32.4870.
- FRONTEO, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEO) gained 11.1 percent to $17.02.
- Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) climbed 11 percent to $12.1864 after the company announced the sale of investment portfolio for $981.2 million in cash along with a simultaneous externalization transaction.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 10.5 percent to $3.073.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) climbed 10 percent to $2.54 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, 1st Detect announced that the Tracer 1000 has begun testing for passenger screening at airports.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) rose 9.7 percent to $3.3463.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares gained 9.2 percent to $3.90.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 8.3 percent to $6.8238 after rising 47.54 percent on Tuesday.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) gained 8.1 percent to $17.42. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MACOM Technology with an Outperform rating.
- TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) gained 5.7 percent to $11.20. RBC Capital initiated coverage on TerraForm Power with an Outperform rating.
- Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) shares climbed 5.7 percent to $205.35. Cowen & Co. upgraded Boston Beer from Underperform to Market Perform.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNET) gained 4.8 percent to $47.80. Morgan Stanley upgraded TriNet from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
Losers
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) dipped 39.9 percent to $13.3801. Cloudera reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current fiscal year.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dipped 20.8 percent to $7.1082 after gaining 3.70 percent on Tuesday.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) tumbled 18 percent to $19.7415.
- RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMGN) declined 17.6 percent to $1.20 after the company agreed to be acquired by SCG Digital for $1.27 per share.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares fell 15.2 percent to $39.0073.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 12.9 percent to $33.575 after the company disclosed a $175 million follow-on ADS offering.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares dipped 10.2 percent to $2.74.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares fell 9.7 percent to $43.47. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Virtusa from Buy to Hold.
- SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) shares declined 9 percent to $24.27 as the company reported the launch of follow-on public offering.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 7 percent to $9.20 after dipping 30.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) dropped 6.9 percent to $9.22 after the company priced its $175 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) declined 5 percent to $5.465. Mizuho downgraded Endo from Buy to Neutral.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) fell 4.3 percent to $129.07 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
