IN THE NEWS

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) traded for the first time on a U.S. public stock exchange Tuesday: Link

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) peaked 7.2 percent higher Tuesday after posting first-quarter figures in Model 3 deliveries, production and production rate: Link

China swiftly retaliated against to the Trump administration’s latest proposed penalties on Chinese goods, announcing 25 percent tariffs on critical American exports, including soybeans, airplanes and autos: Link $

Following wild price swings for markets in the first quarter, Wall Street’s trading desks are poised to report one of their best three-month periods in years: Link $

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that he agreed “in spirit” with a strict new European Union law on data privacy but stopped short of committing to it as the standard for the social network across the world: Link

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday backed the Justice Department’s request that the U.S. Supreme Court dismiss a case pitting the two against each other over whether prosecutors can force technology companies to hand over data stored overseas after Congress passed a law that resolved the dispute: Link

British advertising company WPP (NYSE: WPP) said on Tuesday it is conducting an investigation in response to an allegation of personal misconduct against its chief executive, Martin Sorrell, who denied wrongdoing: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

ADP Employment Change for Mar 241.0K vs 208.0K Est; Prior 235.0K

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Little Rock, Arkansas at 9:45 a.m. ET.

US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for March is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Data on factory orders for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The ISM non-manufacturing index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in Wilberforce, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Berenberg upgraded Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: APTV) from Hold to Buy Jefferies upgraded Weatherford (NYSE: WFT) from Underperform to Hold

(NYSE: WFT) from Underperform to Hold Mizuho downgraded Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Buy to Neutral

(NASDAQ: ENDP) from Buy to Neutral Barclays downgraded PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

