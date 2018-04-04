35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) shares jumped 47.54 percent to close at $6.30 on Tuesday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares climbed 41.54 percent to close at $46.00 on Tuesday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) gained 26.17 percent to close at $16.49.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares climbed 25.38 percent to close at $38.53. Cellectis and Allogene Therapeutics intends to continue strategic cancer immunotherapy partnership which originally consisted of Pfizer and Cellectis.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares surged 24.86 percent to close at $2.21 on Tuesday. Bio-Path reported FY17 loss of $0.80 per share.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) jumped 23.68 percent to close at $59.80 after the company reported presentation of results from interim analysis of pivotal Phase 3 OLYMPUS trial of UGN-101 (MitoGel™) for non-surgical treatment of upper tract urothelial cancer.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 21.33 percent to close at $3.47.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 18.11 percent to close at $6.00 on Tuesday.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares jumped 16.67 percent to close at $5.60.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares rose 15.77 percent to close at $3.01.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) climbed 15.08 percent to close at $5.80. Galmed Pharmaceuticals priced its 1 million share offering at $6 per share.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) jumped 14.22 percent to close at $2.49.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 14.16 percent to close at $9.11 on Tuesday.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) shares surged 13.74 percent to close at $8.36.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) rose 12.89 percent to close at $149.01. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spotify Technology with a Buy rating and a $175.00 price target.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares rose 12.61 percent to close at $24.55 on Tuesday.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) gained 10.22 percent to close at $15.96.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares climbed 8.44 percent to close at $4.11. Social Reality posted Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.02 per share on gross sales of $6.5 million.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) climbed 7.77 percent to close at $115.77. Credit Suisse upgraded United Therapeutics from Underperform to Neutral.
Losers
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares declined 30.89 percent to close at $9.89 on Tuesday following investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Longfin posted a FY17 net loss of $26.4 million on sales of $75 million.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares tumbled 19.33 percent to close at $2.42.
- YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) shares fell 18.4 percent to close at $2.35. YogaWorks posted Q4 adjusted loss of $3.5 million on sales of $14.5 million. The company also issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares fell 17.4 percent to close at $1.685 on Tuesday.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares dipped 15.65 percent to close at $13.37. Switch reported a Q4 loss of $67 million, or $2.09 per share. The company posted revenue of $99.3 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $99.6 million.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) shares declined 14.41 percent to close at $1.96 on Tuesday after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares dropped 13.6 percent to close at $3.05. Rigel did not achieve primary endpoint for Phase 2 study of fostamatinib In IgA nephropathy.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) fell 11.58 percent to close at $3.36 on Tuesday after the company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) dropped 11.48 percent to close at $1.85.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares fell 11.19 percent to close at $3.89.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 10.4 percent to close at $5.60.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares fell 9.89 percent to close at $2.55 on Tuesday.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) dropped 9.79 percent to close at $3.87.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell 9.5 percent to close at $14.09 on Tuesday.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) declined 5.99 percent to close at $ 4.24 after announcing a 9.524 million share common stock offering via selling holders.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares fell 5.2 percent to close at $25.305. PetIQ, Inc. expects FY18 sales of $450 million to $500 million.
