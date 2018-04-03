26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares jumped 34.4 percent to $2.3786. Bio-Path reported FY17 loss of $0.80 per share.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares gained 21.4 percent to $10.4999.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 18 percent to $38.35.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares surged 12.9 percent to $8.49.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 11.7 percent to $24.355
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares climbed 10.6 percent to $34.00. Cellectis and Allogene Therapeutics intends to continue strategic cancer immunotherapy partnership which originally consisted of Pfizer and Cellectis.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) shares gained 8.8 percent to $7.995.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) jumped 8.8 percent to $15.76.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 8.5 percent to $4.1106. Social Reality posted Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.02 per share on gross sales of $6.5 million.
- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) shares rose 8 percent to $11.60.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares jumped 7.6 percent to $8.78. MoneyGram and Walmart reported the launch of Walmart2World, powered by MoneyGram. Both the companies have also renewed their long-term agreement to offer all MoneyGram products and services at Walmart for 2 more years.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) gained 7.4 percent to $18.70.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) rose 7 percent to $51.735 after the company reported presentation of results from interim analysis of pivotal Phase 3 OLYMPUS trial of UGN-101 (MitoGel™) for non-surgical treatment of upper tract urothelial cancer.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) climbed 5.2 percent to $112.96. Credit Suisse upgraded United Therapeutics from Underperform to Neutral.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares dipped 17.2 percent to $2.9236. Rigel did not achieve primary endpoint for Phase 2 study of fostamatinib In IgA nephropathy.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) shares fell 16.6 percent to $1.91 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) shares dipped 15.1 percent to $2.42. YogaWorks posted Q4 adjusted loss of $3.5 million on sales of $14.5 million. The company also issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares dropped 14.1 percent to $12.2928 following investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) declined 13.8 percent to $3.89 after announcing a 9.524 million share common stock offering via selling holders.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares dropped 13.6 percent to $23.04. PetIQ, Inc. expects FY18 sales of $450 million to $500 million.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares declined 13.6 percent to $13.70. Switch reported a Q4 loss of $67 million, or $2.09 per share. The company posted revenue of $99.3 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $99.6 million.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) slipped 12.4 percent to $4.25. Evolving Systems reported a Q4 loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $9.16 million.
- International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) declined 9.6 percent to $38.55. International Speedway reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) fell 9 percent to $3.55.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) dropped 8.7 percent to $2.4295. Helios & Matheson filed a non-timely 10-K.
- Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares dipped 7.8 percent to $1.88.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.