Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) stock gained more than 7 percent in Monday's after-hours trading session after losing nearly 13 percent during the regular session. The after-hours reaction can be attributed to an announcement that Long Blockchain closed on a strategic investment in TSLC, a provider of digital money and short-term financial products to millennials in India.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock gained more than 1 percent early Tuesday morning after CEO Elon Musk reportedly took over direct control of Model 3 production. According to The Information, Musk "pushed aside" senior vice president of engineering Doug Field who had been given "several chances" to improve production of the new car.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) stock gained nearly 6 percent on Monday and the momentum carried through to Tuesday morning. Multiple Wall Street analysts initiated coverage of the early-stage biopharmaceutical company with bullish ratings.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) stock soared higher by more than 80 percent Tuesday morning after the biotechnology company announced encouraging interim data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of its prexigebersen therapy for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The study found that prexigebersen in combination with LDAC was well-tolerated and has shown early anti-leukemic activity in nearly 50 percent of evaluable AML patients including four patients with complete remission.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) could see increased volatility ahead of the company's fourth quarter earnings report after Tuesday's close. Wall Street analysts expect the entertainment company to earn 6 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $305.49 million. The company missed on its sales estimates in both the third quarter and second quarter, but has consistently beaten EPS estimates.

