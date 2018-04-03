Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for March will be released today.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the recent week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Duluth, Minnesota at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.