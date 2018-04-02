33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NYSE: SLS) shares jumped 139.7 percent to $8.270 after the company disclosed positive interim data from its Phase 2b NeuVax trial.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares gained 24.2 percent to $13.69.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) surged 19.2 percent to $12.18.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 13.4 percent to $6.4404
- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) gained 11.6 percent to $63.85 after Elliott Management disclosed a 10.3 percent stake in Commvault and announced intent to nominate 4 candidates to the board.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) gained 10.6 percent to $4.61. CASI Pharma posted a Q4 loss of $0.08 per share.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares rose 10.4 percent to $5.64 after the company reported preliminary revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
- Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYNY) gained 9.6 percent to $18.90.
- NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) shares surged 9.1 percent to $35.85.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 7.2 percent to $10.969. Barclays initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics with an Overweight rating.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) rose 5.5 percent to $283.64. Walmart is reportedly in early stage acquisition talks with Humana.
Losers
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) tumbled 20.5 percent to $46.07 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it won't review the company's therapy ALKS-5461. Alkermes, which mostly focuses on treatments for central nervous system diseases, said in a press release it received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for ALKS-5461.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) dropped 19.4 percent to $2.95 as the company disclosed that it will reschedule its Q4 earnings release.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) declined 17.8 percent to $5.35 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter..
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares slipped 17.6 percent to $14.22 after declining 48.80 percent on Thursday.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares declined 17.2 percent to $5.855.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) fell 16.8 percent to $32.60.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares fell 16.2 percent to $2.8899 after rising 1.17 percent on Thursday.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) declined 15.9 percent to $100.21.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) shares fell 14.3 percent to $14.9526. Bank of America downgraded LSC Communications from Neutral to Underperform.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) dropped 14 percent to $18.11 after gaining 2.33 percent on Thursday.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares fell 13.7 percent to $102.17. SYNNEX posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the current quarter.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) fell 13.4 percent to $5.4535.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares dipped 13.3 percent to $4.11.
- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) shares declined 11.7 percent to $27.50.
- Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ: PFNX) shares dropped 11.7 percent to $5.30.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares declined 10.8 percent to $7.05. KemPharm posted a Q4 loss of $0.72 per share.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares fell 9.6 percent to $4.61. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fitbit from Equal-weight to Underweight.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares declined 8.5 percent to $3.89.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) dropped 7.4 percent to $2.00.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 7.2 percent to $14.7294 after slipping 0.50 percent on Thursday.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 6.7 percent to $8.256 following probe reports by Indian Police.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6.2 percent to $249.65 after gaining 3.24 percent on Thursday.
