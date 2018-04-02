Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2018 12:53pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NYSE: SLS) shares jumped 139.7 percent to $8.270 after the company disclosed positive interim data from its Phase 2b NeuVax trial.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares gained 24.2 percent to $13.69.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) surged 19.2 percent to $12.18.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 13.4 percent to $6.4404
  • Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) gained 11.6 percent to $63.85 after Elliott Management disclosed a 10.3 percent stake in Commvault and announced intent to nominate 4 candidates to the board.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) gained 10.6 percent to $4.61. CASI Pharma posted a Q4 loss of $0.08 per share.
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares rose 10.4 percent to $5.64 after the company reported preliminary revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
  • Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYNY) gained 9.6 percent to $18.90.
  • NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) shares surged 9.1 percent to $35.85.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 7.2 percent to $10.969. Barclays initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics with an Overweight rating.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) rose 5.5 percent to $283.64. Walmart is reportedly in early stage acquisition talks with Humana.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) tumbled 20.5 percent to $46.07 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it won't review the company's therapy ALKS-5461. Alkermes, which mostly focuses on treatments for central nervous system diseases, said in a press release it received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for ALKS-5461.
  • IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) dropped 19.4 percent to $2.95 as the company disclosed that it will reschedule its Q4 earnings release.
  • SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) declined 17.8 percent to $5.35 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter..
  • Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares slipped 17.6 percent to $14.22 after declining 48.80 percent on Thursday.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares declined 17.2 percent to $5.855.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) fell 16.8 percent to $32.60.
  • China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares fell 16.2 percent to $2.8899 after rising 1.17 percent on Thursday.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) declined 15.9 percent to $100.21.
  • LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) shares fell 14.3 percent to $14.9526. Bank of America downgraded LSC Communications from Neutral to Underperform.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) dropped 14 percent to $18.11 after gaining 2.33 percent on Thursday.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares fell 13.7 percent to $102.17. SYNNEX posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the current quarter.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) fell 13.4 percent to $5.4535.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares dipped 13.3 percent to $4.11.
  • Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) shares declined 11.7 percent to $27.50.
  • Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ: PFNX) shares dropped 11.7 percent to $5.30.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares declined 10.8 percent to $7.05. KemPharm posted a Q4 loss of $0.72 per share.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares fell 9.6 percent to $4.61. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fitbit from Equal-weight to Underweight.
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares declined 8.5 percent to $3.89.
  • BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) dropped 7.4 percent to $2.00.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 7.2 percent to $14.7294 after slipping 0.50 percent on Thursday.
  • ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 6.7 percent to $8.256 following probe reports by Indian Police.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6.2 percent to $249.65 after gaining 3.24 percent on Thursday.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALKS + ALNA)

Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 2%; SELLAS Life Sciences Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Cal-Maine Foods Posts Upbeat Sales
Alkermes Falls 20% After FDA Refusal To File Letter
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SLS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.