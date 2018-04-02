Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) stock lost more than 18 percent Monday morning and hit a new 52-week low of $98.68 in reaction to the company's first quarter earnings report. The business process services company reported a top-and-bottom-line beat in its first quarter report but guided its second quarter EPS to be $2.25 to $2.35 versus expectations of $2.41 per share. Revenue was guided to a range of $4.58 to $4.78 billion versus expectations of $4.75 billion.

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) stock lost nearly 20 percent. The China-based automotive parts maker reported mixed fourth quarter results but guided its full fiscal year 2018 sales to be $450 million which came in ahead of the consensus estimate of $394 million.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock was trading higher by nearly 2 percent. The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary called Myriad Genetic Laboratories received a manufacturing and marketing approval from Japan's government for its BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock gained around 9 percent after the therapeutic discovery and development company announced a new agreement with MedImmune for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products. As part of the agreement, Compugen will receive a $10 million upfront payment with up to $200 million in other payments tied to royalties on future sales.

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock gained 20 percent. The biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing treatments for unmet medical needs said over the weekend it can terminate a Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-001 in NASH and NAFLD based on " significant positive results from an interim analysis."

