28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) rose 18.7 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed favorable outcome of the FDA Advisory Committee on the Eversense System.

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) rose 14.7 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Highpower International reported Q4 earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $79.2 million.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 11.2 percent to $4.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it will receive a $10 million upfront payment from AstraZeneca for MedImmune.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares rose 9.4 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $75 million stock investment from Jerry Jones.

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) rose 7.3 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after declining 0.69 percent on Thursday.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) rose 7.2 percent to $288.00 in pre-market trading. Walmart is reportedly in early stage acquisition talks with Humana.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 5.9 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 5 percent to $5.29 in pre-market trading after dipping 45.04 percent on Thursday.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) rose 4 percent to $19.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.47 percent on Thursday.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 3.9 percent to $16.49 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.50 percent on Thursday.

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares rose 2.9 percent to $12.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.67 percent on Thursday.

Losers

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) fell 20.2 percent to $46.27 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA for ALKS 5461.