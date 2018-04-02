28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) rose 18.7 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed favorable outcome of the FDA Advisory Committee on the Eversense System.
- Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) rose 14.7 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Highpower International reported Q4 earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $79.2 million.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 11.2 percent to $4.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it will receive a $10 million upfront payment from AstraZeneca for MedImmune.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares rose 9.4 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $75 million stock investment from Jerry Jones.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) rose 7.3 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after declining 0.69 percent on Thursday.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) rose 7.2 percent to $288.00 in pre-market trading. Walmart is reportedly in early stage acquisition talks with Humana.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 5.9 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 5 percent to $5.29 in pre-market trading after dipping 45.04 percent on Thursday.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) rose 4 percent to $19.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.47 percent on Thursday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 3.9 percent to $16.49 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.50 percent on Thursday.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares rose 2.9 percent to $12.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.67 percent on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) fell 20.2 percent to $46.27 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA for ALKS 5461.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) fell 9.7 percent to $5.88 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter..
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 9.3 percent to $19.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.33 percent on Thursday.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 9 percent to $15.70 in pre-market trading after declining 48.80 percent on Thursday.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 7.3 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading following probe reports by Indian Police.
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) shares fell 6.8 percent to $32 in pre-market trading. Reuters reported that China Finance Ministry will impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on 128 types of U.S. products, including fresh and frozen pork.
- American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACSF) fell 6.3 percent to $10.45 in pre-market trading.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares fell 6 percent to $111.27 in pre-market trading. SYNNEX posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the current quarter.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) fell 5.8 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after rising 1.17 percent on Thursday.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares fell 5.6 percent to $63.74 in pre-market trading after rising 3.67 percent on Thursday.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 4.9 percent to $105 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.85 percent on Thursday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 4.6 percent to $254.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.24 percent on Thursday.
- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) fell 4.1 percent to $15.80 in pre-market trading.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares fell 4 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fitbit from Equal-weight to Underweight.
- Voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) fell 3.8 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Voxeljet posted a Q4 loss of $0.81 per share on sales of $7.514 million.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) shares fell 3.8 percent to $13.81 in pre-market trading.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 3.6 percent to $3.44 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.42 percent on Thursday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.