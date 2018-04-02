Market Overview

41 Biggest Movers From Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2018 5:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSE: NTN) shares climbed 30.48 percent to close at $6.85.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares jumped 25.4 percent to close at $4.74 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics posted a FY17 loss of $0.49 per share and disclosed that it continues to remain in ongoing discussions with a number of pharma companies about potential partnerships.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) rose 21.15 percent to close at $19.76 after the company agreed to sell 50 percent interest in midstream subsidiary.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) gained 20.2 percent to close at $4.76.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) shares gained 19.29 percent to close at $23.56 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares gained 17.74 percent to close at $2.92.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) jumped 15.66 percent to close at $38.40 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY19 forecast.
  • SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares rose 15.4 percent to close at $6.37. Evercel, Inc. invested around $8 million in SharpSpring in the form of a Convertible Note.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) gained 15.04 percent to close at $103.70. Energizer and Spectrum Brands reported expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for the acquisition of Spectrum Brands' battery and lighting products business.
  • HRG Group, Inc. (NYSE: HRG) shares rose 14.83 percent to close at $16.49 on Thursday.
  • CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) shares jumped 14.32 percent to close at $38.47.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) shares gained 14 percent to close at $5.13 on Thursday.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares rose 13.9 percent to close at $42.60 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) gained 13.79 percent to close at $6.85.
  • Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ: SITO) shares rose 12.92 percent to close at $4.02 on Thursday.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) shares gained 12.44 percent to close at $27.38.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) shares jumped 12.35 percent to close at $59.58. Energizer and Spectrum Brands reported expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for the acquisition of Spectrum Brands' battery and lighting products business.
  • Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) jumped 11.25 percent to close at $4.45. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compugen with an Outperform rating.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 6.69 percent to close at $27.10. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ION Geophysical with an Outperform rating.
  • American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) gained 5.72 percent to close at $18.85 after the company reported the withdrawal of secondary public offering of common stock.
  • PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) shares rose 5.2 percent to close at $151.43 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast.


Losers

  • Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 48.8 percent to close at $17.26 on Thursday.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares dropped 45.04 percent to close at $5.04 on Thursday. Zosano Pharma confirmed pricing of 10 million share offering at $5 per share.
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) shares fell 21.94 percent to close at $2.17.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares dipped 20.34 percent to close at $5.68. Remark Holdings reported a Q4 loss of $3.47 per share on sales of $18.6 million.
  • Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) declined 19.04 percent to close at $22.71 after reporting change to Facebook relationship. Acxiom disclosed that Facebook relationship change says won't affect FY 2018 guidance.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 15 percent to close at $1.70 after reporting Q4 results.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) tumbled 14.55 percent to close at $10.22 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-166 did not meet primary endpoint.
  • IQIYI ADS (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 13.61 percent to close at $15.55. iQIYI priced its IPO at $18 per ADS.
  • Sunlands Online Education Group – ADR (NYSE: STG) fell 13.27 percent to close at $8.30. Sunlands Online Education priced its IPO at $11.50.
  • Quorum Health Corp (NYSE: QHC) dropped 12.89 percent to close at $8.18.
  • Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) dropped 12.77 percent to close at $25.61 following results from Pfizer related to its Tafamidis news.
  • Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) dropped 12.55 percent to close at $2.16. Nova LifeStyle posted Q4 earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $35.7 million.
  • TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares dipped 11.11 percent to close at $1.84 on Thursday.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares dipped 11.03 percent to close at $2.50 on Thursday after rising 8.08 percent on Wednesday.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 10.81 percent to close at $12.62. GameStop reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGE) shares declined 9.92 percent to close at $1.18. Credit Suisse downgraded Edge Therapeutics from Outperform to Underperform.
  • Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) shares fell 9.35 percent to close at $2.91.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares fell 7.98 percent to close at $7.50 following year end 2017 results.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 7.97 percent to close at $6.35. Pioneer Power Solutions posted Q4 earnings from continuing operations of $(0.51) per share on sales of $23.555 million.
  • Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) dropped 6.48 percent to close at $5.92 following financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2017.

