36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares surged 20.6 percent to $4.56. Galectin Therapeutics posted a FY17 loss of $0.49 per share and disclosed that it continues to remain in ongoing discussions with a number of pharma companies about potential partnerships.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) shares jumped 18.6 percent to $23.426 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares surged 18.1 percent to $6.365. Evercel, Inc. invested around $8 million in SharpSpring in the form of a Convertible Note.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) shares climbed 17.5 percent to $62.29. Energizer and Spectrum Brands reported expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for the acquisition of Spectrum Brands' battery and lighting products business.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) surged 17 percent to $38.85 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY19 forecast.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) gained 14.5 percent to $ 18.685 after the company agreed to sell 50 percent interest in midstream subsidiary.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 14.5 percent to $2.84.
- HRG Group, Inc. (NYSE: HRG) shares jumped 14 percent to $16.37.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) rose 13.5 percent to $102.2775. Energizer and Spectrum Brands reported expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for the acquisition of Spectrum Brands' battery and lighting products business.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares climbed 12.3 percent to $41.99 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) jumped 9.1 percent to $10.80 following Q4 results.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares gained 8.4 percent to $2.98.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIPR) rose 8.1 percent to $28.45.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) jumped 8.1 percent to $4.324. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compugen with an Outperform rating.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) gained 7.5 percent to $19.16 after the company reported the withdrawal of secondary public offering of common stock.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) gained 6.3 percent to $4.495 after dropping 17.86 percent on Wednesday.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 5.6 percent to $26.825. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ION Geophysical with an Outperform rating.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) shares rose 5.5 percent to $151.91 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) gained 5.3 percent to $36.20. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Radius Health with an Outperform rating.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares tumbled 43.9 percent to $5.141. Zosano Pharma confirmed pricing of 10 million share offering at $5 per share.
- Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) fell 33 percent to $18.79 after reporting change to Facebook relationship. Acxiom disclosed that Facebook relationship change says won't affect FY 2018 guidance.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares dropped 23.2 percent to $25.915.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) declined 18.6 percent to $5.25. Pioneer Power Solutions posted Q4 earnings from continuing operations of $(0.51) per share on sales of $23.555 million.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) dropped 17.9 percent to $5.100 following financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2017.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) fell 13.5 percent to $1.7998. Marrone Bio Innovations is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) declined 13.3 percent to $10.37 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-166 did not meet primary endpoint.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 10.7 percent to $6.3690. Remark Holdings reported a Q4 loss of $3.47 per share on sales of $18.6 million.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares dipped 10.5 percent to $5.54.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 10.4 percent to $12.68. GameStop reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) shares dropped 9.4 percent to $2.91.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares fell 9.4 percent to $2.54 after rising 8.08 percent on Wednesday.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares declined 9 percent to $7.4130 following year end 2017 results.
- Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 8.1 percent to $2.27. Nova LifeStyle posted Q4 earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $35.7 million.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) dropped 8 percent to $1.84 after reporting Q4 results.
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) fell 7.6 percent to $29.150. Bassett posted a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $110.2 million on Wednesday.
- Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGE) shares declined 7.2 percent to $1.2158. Credit Suisse downgraded Edge Therapeutics from Outperform to Underperform.
