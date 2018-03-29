Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) lately equipped its G PRO lineup with the launch of a new headset model. The newest headset will comprise state-of-the-art audio performance and features for competitive and professional gamers. This strong, lightweight and highly comfortable gadget will be available in stores from this April at an approximate price of $89.99.

Sturdier gaming, mobile speakers and video collaboration businesses, stronger innovation and robust retailing network are likely to boost the company's revenues and profitability going forward.

The product is recognized as the official headset of Electronic Sports League and will be used by several top players and teams.

