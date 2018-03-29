26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) rose 11 percent to $19.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported the withdrawal of secondary public offering of common stock.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares rose 7.6 percent to $40.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 7.3 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.50 percent on Wednesday.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: WHLR) rose 7 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.87 percent on Wednesday.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) shares rose 6.3 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 5.9 percent to $38.75 in pre-market trading after falling 3.49 percent on Wednesday.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 5.9 percent to $4.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.86 percent on Wednesday.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares rose 5.8 percent to $40.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company also raised FY18 earnings outlook.
- Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 5.7 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading. Nova LifeStyle posted Q4 earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $35.7 million.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) rose 5.4 percent to $35 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY19 forecast.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares rose 5.4 percent to $2.74 in pre-market trading after declining 15.58 percent on Wednesday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 5.2 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Remark Holdings is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 5 percent to $10.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.09 percent on Wednesday.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) rose 4.3 percent to $28.20 in pre-market trading after falling 15.29 percent on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics priced its 4 million share public offering of common stock at $27.04 per share.
- Invitae Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTA) rose 4.3 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading after declining 13.12 percent on Wednesday.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) shares rose 3.8 percent to $149.43 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) rose 3.4 percent to $227.78 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 34.6 percent to $6.00. Zosano Pharma amended a S-1 filing that showed a 10 million common share stock offering.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 16.6 percent to $9.98 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-166 did not meet primary endpoint.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares fell 9.3 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after rising 8.08 percent on Wednesday.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) fell 6.8 percent to $5.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares fell 4.9 percent to $6.80 in pre-market trading.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: HRTX) fell 4.2 percent to $26.35 in pre-market trading. Heron Therapeutics priced an underwritten public offering of 6 million shares at $26.00 per share.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares fell 4.1 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) fell 3.6 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 3.6 percent to $13.66 in pre-market trading. GameStop reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
