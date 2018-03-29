Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for March is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in New York City at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
