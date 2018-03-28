6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares are up 5 percent after a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 54 cents, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $94 million, beating estimates by $1 million. The company also raised FY18 earnings outlook and reaffirmed sales guidance.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are down 10 percent. Earlier in the day, the company amended a S-1 filing that showed a 10 million common share stock offering.
- Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ: DWSN) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares are down 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.