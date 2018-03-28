32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares jumped 26.9 percent to $3.30 after the company disclosed that it has signed an Equity Transfer Agreement to sell its 20 percent equity stake of Zhejiang Jiahuan Electronics Co., Ltd.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares climbed 24 percent to $93.3699 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) gained 19.4 percent to $3.70 following Q4 results. Ever-Glory reported Q4 earnings of $0.37 per share on sales of $130.4 million.
- LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) surged 18 percent to $28.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust offered to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in an all-stock transaction.
- Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) gained 16.2 percent to $149.70 after the Ireland-based pharmaceutical giant was named as an acquisition target by The Wall Street Journal. According to a report, Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical is in "preliminary and exploratory" talks to acquire Shire but no financial details of a transaction are known.
- RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) jumped 14.9 percent to $44.730. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) To Buy RSP Permian in an all-stock deal.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) surged 10.3 percent to $42.15. Argan disclosed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Gemma Power Systems has finalized an EPC contract for 475 MW power project in North Carolina. Lake Street upgraded Argan from Hold to Buy.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) jumped 9.9 percent to $86.48 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The athletic apparel brand also issued strong first quarter and FY2018 guidance.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) rose 9.3 percent to $10.44.
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) jumped 7.4 percent to $155.60 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- CGG (NYSE: CGG) surged 6.6 percent to $2.0838. Goldman Sachs upgraded CGG from Sell to Buy.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) gained 6.4 percent to $4.80 after climbing 9.20 percent on Tuesday. Cowen & Co. upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 6.3 percent to $2.52. Aqua Metals announced plans to transition Dr. Stephen Clarke from his current position as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) rose 5 percent to $57.62 as the company announced plans to acquire Polycom for $2 billion.
- Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) rose 4.1 percent to $7.7027 following a fourth quarter earnings report that showed sales and earnings up significantly year-over-year.
Losers
- Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGE) dipped 90.3 percent to $1.515 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 Newton 2 study is unlikely to achieve primary efficacy endpoint. The independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended discontinuation of study.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 33.8 percent to $1.59. InspireMD priced its 2.857 million share offering at $1.75 per share.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares declined 33 percent to $4.225.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) fell 23.5 percent to $3.94 after dipping 13.88 percent on Tuesday.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) dropped 20.9 percent to $3.71.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 20.8 percent to $ 2.63. Aptose Biosciences reported a Q4 loss of $0.12 per share and announced a new at-the-market offering.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares declined 18.3 percent to $2.52 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 31 cents per share, missing estimates by 23 cents. Sales beat estimates by $235,000, coming in at $4.01 million.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares declined 16 percent to $10.1989 after tumbling 16.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) dropped 15.2 percent to $4.59. Invitae priced its 11.11 million share offering at $4.50 per share.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) fell 13.1 percent to $27.730 after announcing a proposed offering of common stock.
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) shares dropped 13 percent to $5.86.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares declined 10.8 percent to $26.81.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) shares fell 10.8 percent to $4.47.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares tumbled 9.9 percent to $12.50.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) dropped 9 percent to $3.54. IZEA will now report Q4 results on April 2, 2018.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) shares fell 7.8 percent to $3.91. Cerecor named Peter Greenleaf as its CEO.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares fell 5.8 percent to $24.0300. Shoe Carnival reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Comps were down 0.5 percent in the quarter.
