28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 26.7 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Aqua Metals announced plans to transition Dr. Stephen Clarke from his current position as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares rose 19.2 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has signed an Equity Transfer Agreement to sell its 20 percent equity stake of Zhejiang Jiahuan Electronics Co., Ltd.
- RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) rose 17.6 percent to $45.75 in pre-market trading. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) To Buy RSP Permian in an all-stock deal.
- Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) rose 17.5 percent to $151.36 in pre-market trading following report that Takeda is considering a purchase of the company.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares rose 14.4 percent to $86.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares rose 14 percent to $2.12 in pre-market trading after falling 4.62 percent on Tuesday.
- Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK) rose 8.4 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.68 percent on Tuesday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 7.3 percent to $4.84 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.20 percent on Tuesday.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) rose 6.8 percent to $84.05 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The athletic apparel brand also issued strong first quarter and FY2018 guidance.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) rose 6.3 percent to $3.87 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a services contract with X Energy for supporting design of facility to produce advanced nuclear fuel.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares rose 5.6 percent to $13.10 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares rose 6.4 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading after falling 8.203 percent on Tuesday.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares rose 6.1 percent to $66.84 in pre-market trading after declining 4.92 percent on Tuesday.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) rose 4.3 percent to $73.00 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed marketing authorization for its new G6 CGM system.
- Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) rose 4.1 percent to $7.70 in pre-market trading following a fourth quarter earnings report that showed sales and earnings up significantly year-over-year.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) rose 2.4 percent to $67.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance.
Losers
- Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGE) fell 85.5 percent to $2.26 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 Newton 2 study is unlikely to achieve primary efficacy endpoint. The independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended discontinuation of study.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) fell 16.4 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.78 percent on Tuesday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 14.3 percent to $10.40 in pre-market trading after tumbling 16.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 12.9 percent to $4.71 in pre-market trading after dropping 22.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares fell 9.8 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 31 cents per share, missing estimates by 23 cents. Sales beat estimates by $235,000, coming in at $4.01 million.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares fell 8.3 percent to $23.40 in pre-market trading. Shoe Carnival reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Comps were down 0.5 percent in the quarter.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 7.9 percent to $21.74 in pre-market trading after declining 18.37 percent on Tuesday. MacroGenics priced its 4.5 million share offering at $21.25 per share.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) fell 7.2 percent to $4.78 in pre-market trading after dipping 13.88 percent on Tuesday.
- Sonic Corporation. (NASDAQ: SONC) fell 4.7 percent to $24.15 in pre-market trading. Sonic posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Comps were down 2.9 percent in the quarter. The company also issued weak FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 4.6 percent to $4.38 in pre-market trading.
- Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) fell 4.4 percent to $13.17 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 1.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) fell 4.3 percent to $16.82 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.01 percent on Tuesday.
