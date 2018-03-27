Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2018 5:01pm   Comments
Share:
Related RH
10 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For March 27, 2018
RH beats by $0.14, misses on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related NVTA
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 100 Points; Invitae Shares Fall Following Announcement Of $50M Common Stock Offering
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 AM (03/27/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) shares are up 10 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.69, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales fell short of estimates, however, missing by $2 million at $670 million. The company issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
  • InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares are up 8 percent. The company on Monday announced a $50 million common share offering.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares are up 1.6 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are up 5 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat that saw comps up 12 percent. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.33, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $929 million, $18 million ahead of estimates. The athletic apparel brand also issued strong first quarter and FY2018 guidance.
  • Chicken Soup For The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ: CSSE) shares are up 5 percent following a fourth quarter earnings report that showed sales and earnings up significantly year-over-year. Earnings came in at $2.05 per share, up from 17 cents in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $8.7 million, up $3 million year-over-year.

Losers

  • Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 31 cents per share, missing estimates by 23 cents. Sales beat estimates by $235,000, coming in at $4.01 million.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 11 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales missed estimates by $5 million, coming in at $243 million. Comps were down 0.5 percent in the quarter. The company issued strong FY2018 EPS guidance, in the range of $1.85-$2 against a $1.48 estimate.
  • Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) shares are down 4 percent following a second quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings beat estimates by a penny coming in at 17 cents per share. Sales fell short of estimates by $6 million, at $88 million. Comps were down 2.9 percent in the quarter. The company issued weak FY2018 earnings guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARQL + CSSE)

41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
27 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Image Sensing Systems Gains Following Q4 Results; J.Jill Shares Plummet
Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RBC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.