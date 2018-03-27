8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) shares are up 10 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.69, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales fell short of estimates, however, missing by $2 million at $670 million. The company issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares are up 8 percent. The company on Monday announced a $50 million common share offering.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares are up 1.6 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are up 5 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat that saw comps up 12 percent. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.33, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $929 million, $18 million ahead of estimates. The athletic apparel brand also issued strong first quarter and FY2018 guidance.
- Chicken Soup For The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ: CSSE) shares are up 5 percent following a fourth quarter earnings report that showed sales and earnings up significantly year-over-year. Earnings came in at $2.05 per share, up from 17 cents in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $8.7 million, up $3 million year-over-year.
Losers
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 31 cents per share, missing estimates by 23 cents. Sales beat estimates by $235,000, coming in at $4.01 million.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 11 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales missed estimates by $5 million, coming in at $243 million. Comps were down 0.5 percent in the quarter. The company issued strong FY2018 EPS guidance, in the range of $1.85-$2 against a $1.48 estimate.
- Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) shares are down 4 percent following a second quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings beat estimates by a penny coming in at 17 cents per share. Sales fell short of estimates by $6 million, at $88 million. Comps were down 2.9 percent in the quarter. The company issued weak FY2018 earnings guidance.
