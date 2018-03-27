Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes: Home Price Index, Semifinished Steel And More
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 27, 2018 9:02am   Comments
Related SPY
Investing Basics: How To Reduce Tail Risk In A Diversified Portfolio
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Home Prices, Consumer Confidence Data
Global Equities Follow U.S. Lead, Dollar Steadies (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Just as the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the Friday session near its lows for the day with an over 400-point loss, investors were bracing for a test of February lows on Monday: Link

Streaming music provider Spotify has released its first-ever guidance ahead of its highly anticipated April 3 initial public offering: Link

The Trump administration’s decision to temporarily exempt several countries from new U.S. tariffs provides relief to some of the largest customers of imported steel: companies that use semifinished steel: Link $

Banks can expect to see a surge in relief from postcrisis rules in 2018 after the final Trump-appointed leader is seated at the nation’s banking regulators later this spring: Link $

America’s most sweeping expulsion of Russian diplomats since the Cold War may have seemed like a dramatic escalation in Washington’s response to Moscow, but the groundwork for a more confrontational U.S. posture had been taking shape for months — in plain sight: Link

“Angry Birds” maker Rovio proposed cutting the pay of its chairman and vice chairman following a drop in the Finnish mobile game studio’s market value and a media stir over boardroom compensation: Link

A proposed 25 percent tariff on consumer goods made outside this country could hit the shoe industry hard — and shoppers’ wallets harder: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 3 Weeks Of Mar. Up 0.1% MoM, Up 3.2% YoY-Dow Jones
  • USA S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City MoM for Jan 0.30% vs 0.20% Prior
  • The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  1. Stifel upgraded Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PETX) from Hold to Buy
  2. DA Davidson upgraded Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) from Neutral to Buy
  3. JP Morgan downgraded Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Neutral to Underweight
  4. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Overweight to Equal Weight

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

