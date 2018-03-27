IN THE NEWS

Just as the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the Friday session near its lows for the day with an over 400-point loss, investors were bracing for a test of February lows on Monday: Link

Streaming music provider Spotify has released its first-ever guidance ahead of its highly anticipated April 3 initial public offering: Link

The Trump administration’s decision to temporarily exempt several countries from new U.S. tariffs provides relief to some of the largest customers of imported steel: companies that use semifinished steel: Link $

Banks can expect to see a surge in relief from postcrisis rules in 2018 after the final Trump-appointed leader is seated at the nation’s banking regulators later this spring: Link $

America’s most sweeping expulsion of Russian diplomats since the Cold War may have seemed like a dramatic escalation in Washington’s response to Moscow, but the groundwork for a more confrontational U.S. posture had been taking shape for months — in plain sight: Link

“Angry Birds” maker Rovio proposed cutting the pay of its chairman and vice chairman following a drop in the Finnish mobile game studio’s market value and a media stir over boardroom compensation: Link

A proposed 25 percent tariff on consumer goods made outside this country could hit the shoe industry hard — and shoppers’ wallets harder: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 3 Weeks Of Mar. Up 0.1% MoM, Up 3.2% YoY-Dow Jones

USA S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City MoM for Jan 0.30% vs 0.20% Prior

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgraded Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PETX) from Hold to Buy DA Davidson upgraded Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) from Neutral to Buy JP Morgan downgraded Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Neutral to Underweight Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Overweight to Equal Weight

