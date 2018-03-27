Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE: ECR) stock was trading higher by more than 6 percent early Tuesday morning. The independent exploration and production company that focuses on oil and natural gas confirmed in a press release it's working with bankers at Jefferies to "evaluate and consider a full range of potential strategic, operational and financial alternatives."

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) gained nearly 3 percent. The oncology biopharmaceutical company said after Monday's market close data from its TOPACIO trial of niraparib in combination with KEYTRUDA is a "compelling initial step in our ovarian cancer development strategy."

Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) gained more than 6 percent ahead of Tuesday's open. The provider of open source software solutions reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings report Monday coupled with an upbeat guidance for 2019. The company received multiple reiteration of bullish ratings from Wall Street analysts, including those at Stifel and JMP Securities.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) gained nearly 1 percent early Tuesday morning. The athletic apparel company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter results after Tuesday's close. Analysts are expecting the company to earn $1.27 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $911.6 million.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) gained more than 18 percent after the specialty pharmaceutical company announced an update relating to its PEDMARK therapy. The FDA granted the company's unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate a Breakthrough Therapy designation for prevention of cisplatin-related ototoxicity in pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma.

