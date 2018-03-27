24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares rose 15.9 percent to $2.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.33 percent on Monday.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) rose 12.4 percent to $12.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for PEDMARK.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) rose 9.2 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading. ITUS and Serametrix disclosed results of a blinded prostate cancer study.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares rose 8.8 percent to $123.83 in pre-market trading on news of positive top-line proof-of-concept data for ANB020 in peanut allergy patients.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares rose 6.01 percent to $2.47 in pre-market trading after surging 20.73 percent on Monday.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 4.8 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received regulatory approval for both CGuard EPS and MGuard Prime in Peru.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) rose 4.6 percent to $160.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first-quarter and fiscal 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 4.4 percent to $25.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.43 percent on Monday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 4.3 percent to $6.97 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 7.22 percent on Monday.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) shares rose 4.1 percent to $38.98 in pre-market trading after Novartis agreed to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for $13 billion.
- GGP Inc. (NYSE: GGP) shares rose 3.7 percent to $21.97 in pre-market trading. Brookfield Property Partners and GGP's special committee reported a deal for Brookfield to buy all outstanding shares of GGP other than those currently held.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 3.2 percent to $18.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.88 percent on Monday.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 2.7 percent to $11.72 in pre-market trading after declining 6.32 percent on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) fell 19.9 percent to $47.51 after declining 16.62 percent on Monday.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 8.7 percent to $40.70 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed 4-million-share common stock offering..
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) fell 7.2 percent to $4 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.93 percent on Monday.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) fell 6.4 percent to $6.55 in pre-market trading after reporting a $50-million common stock offering.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares fell 6.4 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after rising 6.03 percent on Monday.
- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) shares fell 5.6 percent to $11.99 in pre-market trading following announcement of common stock offering.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) fell 4.8 percent to $3.81 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 3.36 percent on Monday.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares fell 4.2 percent to $8.53 in pre-market trading after declining 17.21 percent on Monday.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) fell 3.6 percent to $13.55 in pre-market trading.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 3.3 percent to $25.38 in pre-market trading after dipping 13.92 percent on Monday.
- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) shares fell 3.2 percent to $57 in pre-market trading after rising 1.17 percent on Monday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.