41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: FINL) shares gained 31.09 percent to close at $13.83 on Monday as the company agreed to sell itself to Europe-based JD Sports Fashion in a deal which values the company at $558 million.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) shares surged 31.06 percent to close at $20.97 on Monday after the company disclosed positive top-line data from Phase 2b clinical trial of RPL554 for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) climbed 19.46 percent to close at $40.03 after the building-materials manufacturer received a takeover offer from Germany's Knauf KG for $42 per share.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 18.28 percent to close at $3.17.
- Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE: TVPT) gained 17.07 percent to close at $16.80.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) gained 15.7 percent to close at $44.80 on Monday.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares rose 15.43 percent to close at $0.92 after the company disclosed that it has signed US distribution agreement with Diagnostica Stago for the sale of a Heparin test in the US.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares climbed 14.85 percent to close at $2.32.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED) rose 13.7 percent to close at $3.32.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) jumped 13.25 percent to close at $2.35 on Monday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 12.07 percent to close at $17.09.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares climbed 11.49 percent to close at $8.25.
- Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTL) shares rose 11.21 percent to close at $6.45 on Monday.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) gained 10.51 percent to close at $4.94. Legacy Reserves LP reported the execution of definitive documentation to effectuate its corporate transition to Legacy Reserves Inc.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares rose 10.38 percent to close at $54.00
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares gained 9.86 percent to close at $4.01.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares rose 9.26 percent to close at $2.2399 following Q4 results. Better Online Solutions reported Q4 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $7.9 million.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) gained 7.79 percent to close at $69.58. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Belden from Hold to Buy.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 7.57 percent to close at $93.78. Microsoft disclosed a partnership with SPIN Analytics to accelerate access to SPIN Analytics' exclusive RISKROBOT® AI-engine.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) rose 5.51 percent to close at $5.55 after the company reported a cross-industry strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited.
Losers
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares dipped 57.17 percent to close at $8.75 on Monday as the company disclosed that it has discontinued Phase 2b PROPEL trial of PTG-100 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis following interim analysis.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares fell 30.58 percent to close at $3.61.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) shares dipped 30 percent to close at $2.73 following half year results. Bonso late Friday reported earnings of $0.14 per share for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017, down from $0.21 in the year-ago period.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 25.73 percent to close at $3.825. Janney Capital downgraded PLx Pharma from Buy to Neutral.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares dropped 18.88 percent to close at $2.02.
- Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares declined 17.45 percent to close at $2.27. Tintri’s CFO Ian Halifax announced plans to leave the company on April 30th 2018.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares dropped 17.21 percent to close at $8.90.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) fell 16.79 percent to close at $2.23 after the company reported a registered direct offering to sell 610,000 shares at $2.27 per share.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares dipped 16.62 percent to close at $59.28.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dropped 13.92 percent to close at $26.23 on Monday.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares declined 13.78 percent to close at $14.735 following Q4 results.
- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares fell 13.73 percent to close at $22.43.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) dropped 13.08 percent to close at $4.65.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 12.88 percent to close at $12.275.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares dipped 11.46 percent to close at $4.25.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) tumbled 10.77 percent to close at $2.90 on Monday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares declined 9.35 percent to close at $14.55 on Monday after dropping 4.97 percent on Friday.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) fell 7.27 percent to close at $22.96. Biohaven disclosed that it has achieved both co-primary regulatory endpoints in its two pivotal Phase 3 trials of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares fell 7.16 percent to close at $22.29.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 7.01 percent to close at $2.52 on Monday after declining 5.90 percent on Friday.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) slipped 5.41 percent to close at $15.315. Athenex reported a Q4 loss of $28.3 million on revenue of $14.9 million.
