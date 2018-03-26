9 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers:
AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares are up 8 percent on news of positive top-line proof-of-concept data for ANB020 in peanut allergy patients.
Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares are up 7 percent; no news was immediately available.
Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also reported strong first-quarter and fiscal 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers:
Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares are down 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are down 9 percent after announcing a proposed 4-million-share common stock offering.
InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares are down 7 percent after announcing a $50-million common stock offering.
Colony Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CBAN) shares are down 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
Disclosure: The author owns shares of Overstock.
