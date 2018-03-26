Friday Never Happened: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Recover Losses In Afternoon Trading

Just as the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the Friday session near its lows for the day with an over 400-point loss, investors were bracing for a test of February lows.

Even though the markets showed strength early in the session Monday, concerns over market leader Facebook.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) facing scrutiny from the FTC caused the market to surrender most of its early gains.

The bulls would not go down without a fight and the market began to recover around midday. Instead of dressing down their portfolio for the end of the quarter, the bulls changed their tactics and began to aggressively purchase all the market leaders. The end result: the market has recouped all of Friday's loss and then some. In fact, it is poised to post a roughly 200-point gain after a few days of frenzied trading.

The DJIA was up 2.85 percent at 24,203.50 at the close Monday. The S&P 500 was up 2.72 percent at 2,658.57. The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.26 percent at 7,220.54.