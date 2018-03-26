The Week Ahead: Apple Holds A Special Event, Roku's Lockup Expires And More
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning March 26. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Investor Events
- IPO quiet period expires for RYB Education, Inc (NYSE: RYB)
Tuesday
Conferences
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Special Event
- Needham Healthcare Conference March 27-28
- Benzinga hosts StockTwits Detroit Meetup with pre-market trading in focus
Notable Earnings
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:(LULU) Q4 after hours
- Red Hat, Inc (NYSE: RHT) Q4 after hours
- Sonic Corp (NASDAQ: SONC) Q2 after hours
IPOs
- GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)
Investor Events
- IPO quiet period expirations for NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) and Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) analyst/investor day
Wednesday
Economic
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30am
Conferences
- Healthy Returns CNBC Healthcare Conference
Notable Earnings
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Q4 premarket
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Q2 premarket
- GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Q4 after hours
IPOs
- Bilibili (BILI)
- OneSmart International Education Group (ONE)
- OP Bancorp (OPBK)
Investor Events
- Analyst/Investor days for: Ambarella, Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA), Nasdaq, Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ), ARRIS International (NASDAQ: ARRS), Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK), and GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment 10am
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ) Q4 premarket
IPOs
- Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- IBEX Holdings (IBEX)
- Unum Therapeutics (UNUM)
- iQIYI (IQ)
FDA/Biotech
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) PDUFA date for Blincyto in acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Friday
Markets closed for Good Friday/Easter holiday
