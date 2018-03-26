Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead: Apple Holds A Special Event, Roku's Lockup Expires And More
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2018 11:21am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead: Apple Holds A Special Event, Roku's Lockup Expires And More
Related AAPL
Gene Munster: After Facebook Fallout, Investors Could Flock To Privacy Safe Havens
Rise Of The Robots: 7 New AI-Powered iShares ETFs
Dueling Market Perspectives With Icing On Top (Seeking Alpha)
Related NVDA
Vetr Crowd Upgrades Nvidia To Strong Buy
Vetr Crowd Downgrades Nvidia
Analyst color on AMD downgrade, Nvidia target cut (Seeking Alpha)

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning March 26. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Investor Events

  • IPO quiet period expires for RYB Education, Inc (NYSE: RYB)

Tuesday
Conferences

  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Special Event
  • Needham Healthcare Conference March 27-28
  • Benzinga hosts StockTwits Detroit Meetup with pre-market trading in focus

Notable Earnings

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:(LULU) Q4 after hours
  • Red Hat, Inc (NYSE: RHT) Q4 after hours
  • Sonic Corp (NASDAQ: SONC) Q2 after hours

IPOs

  • GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

Investor Events

  • IPO quiet period expirations for NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) and Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) analyst/investor day

Wednesday
Economic

  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30am

Conferences

  • Healthy Returns CNBC Healthcare Conference

Notable Earnings

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Q4 premarket
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Q2 premarket
  • GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Q4 after hours

IPOs

  • Bilibili (BILI)
  • OneSmart International Education Group (ONE)
  • OP Bancorp (OPBK)

Investor Events

  • Analyst/Investor days for: Ambarella, Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA), Nasdaq, Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ), ARRIS International (NASDAQ: ARRS), Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK), and GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY)

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment 10am
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ) Q4 premarket

IPOs

  • Homology Medicines (FIXX)
  • IBEX Holdings (IBEX)
  • Unum Therapeutics (UNUM)
  • iQIYI (IQ)

FDA/Biotech
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) PDUFA date for Blincyto in acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Friday

Markets closed for Good Friday/Easter holiday

Posted-In: News Previews Events Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ADSK)

Gene Munster: After Facebook Fallout, Investors Could Flock To Privacy Safe Havens
Rise Of The Robots: 7 New AI-Powered iShares ETFs
Credit Suisse: Microsoft Has Course Charted For $1-Trillion Valuation
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Trade Fears Still Stalking Street As China Announces Potential Retaliation
Spotify Investor Day And The Coming Wave Of Gen Z Investors, Consumers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.