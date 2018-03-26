Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Argenx NV - ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) stock was trading higher by nearly 3 percent early Monday morning. The clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on creating treatments for severe autoimmune diseases and cancer said its ARGX-113 therapy for the treatment of myasthenia gravis was granted orphan status by the European Commission.

USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) soared 20 percent to $40.25 after the building-materials manufacturer received a takeover offer from Germany's Knauf KG for $42 per share.

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) soared nearly 30 percent to $13.64. The footwear and related apparel retailer agreed to sell itself to Europe-based JD Sports for $13.50 per share in a deal which values the company at $558 million.

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) gained more than 16 percent. The developer of rapid health information technologies said it has entered into a new three-year National Distribution Agreement with Diagnostica Stago relating to the sale of its rapid test system for Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia across the U.S.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) stock could see increased volatility on Monday. The provider of payroll, human resource and other relates services to small and medium sized businesses is scheduled to report its earnings before market open. The company is expected to earn 62 cents per share in its fiscal third quarter on revenue of $854.50 million.

