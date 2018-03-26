IN THE NEWS

It was a turbulent week for cannabis stocks in the U.S., however, it was Canadian equities that experienced the most volatility: Link

While it didn’t come as a surprise, the Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy was sent toy manufacturers scrambling to recoup potentially significant losses after it was announced that the company will close all of its stores: Link

China and the U.S. have quietly started negotiating to improve U.S. access to Chinese markets, after a week filled with harsh words from both sides over Washington’s threat to use tariffs to address trade imbalances, people with knowledge of the matter said: Link $

Add to the list of people frustrated with Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) a quiet but hugely influential group—the people who pay the bills: Link $

An adult-film actress who claims she had sex with Donald Trump before he was president said on Sunday she had been threatened in 2011 while in a parking lot with her infant daughter to discourage her from discussing the relationship: Link

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies has agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab, the firms said on Monday, marking the U.S. company’s second retreat from an Asian market: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Feb Chicago Fed national activity index +0.88 vs +0.15 expected

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in Washington at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in Princeton, NJ at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Piper Jaffray upgraded Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Neutral to Overweight

(NASDAQ: DLTR) from Neutral to Overweight Barclays upgraded DR Horton (NYSE: DHI) from Equal Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: DHI) from Equal Weight to Overweight Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) from Neutral to Negative

(NASDAQ: AMD) from Neutral to Negative Morgan Stanley downgraded Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) from Overweight to Equal Weight

