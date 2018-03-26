17 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares rose 28.8 percent to $2.64 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. Better Online Solutions reported Q4 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $7.9 million.
- Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: FINL) shares rose 27 percent to $13.40 in pre-market trading. JD Sports Fashion announced plans to acquire Finish Line for $13.50 per share in cash.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 21.6 percent to $0.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a lab services agreement with CORE Diagnotics to enter the Indian market.
- USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) shares rose 19.4 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading after Berkshire Hathaway confirmed a 30.8 percent stake in USG and announced that Knauf Entities has submitted a takeover offer at $42 per share.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares rose 11.7 percent to $0.890 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has signed US distribution agreement with Diagnostica Stago for the sale of a Heparin test in the US.
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTH) rose 10.5 percent to $0.37 in pre-market trading after declining 2.9275 percent on Friday.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) rose 8.7 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed an agreement with Mallinckrodt to amend milestone payments.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares rose 7 percent to $8.61 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported regulatory submissions to the FDA and European Medicines Agency for sotagliflozin to treat adults with Type 1 diabetes.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) rose 4.5 percent to $154.51 in pre-market trading. Red Hat is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 3.9 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading after declining 2.49 percent on Friday.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 3.3 percent to $90.01 in pre-market trading. Microsoft disclosed a partnership with SPIN Analytics to accelerate access to SPIN Analytics' exclusive RISKROBOT® AI-engine.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares rose 2.9 percent to $82.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported the orphan drug designation for ARGX-113 for the treatment of myasthenia gravis in Europe.
Losers
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) fell 35.4 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Biohaven disclosed that it has achieved both co-primary regulatory endpoints in its two pivotal Phase 3 trials of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 15.6 percent to $13.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.97 percent on Friday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 15.1 percent to $2.30 after declining 5.90 percent on Friday.
- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) fell 7.1 percent to $20.35 in pre-market trading.
- Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) fell 6.6 percent to $17.03 in the pre-market trading session.
