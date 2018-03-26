42 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares rose 35.62 percent to close at $28.48 on Friday. Dropbox, stock traded on a public market for the first time Friday and was more than 35 percent higher than its offering price at the close. Dropbox's initial offering price range for its IPO was in a range of $16 to $18 per share. This was revised March 21 to a new range of $18 to $20, was priced at $21 per share on Friday and ultimately opened at $29.10.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) jumped 25.9 percent to close at $3.50 following Q4 results. New York & Company posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $278.7 million.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares surged 25.75 percent to close at $7.52 on Friday as the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares gained 21.32 percent to close at $9.22 on Friday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 20.2 percent to close at $25.65 on Friday after climbing 18.16 percent on Thursday.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares rose 19.24 percent to close at $31.55 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings and issued upbeat FY19 guidance.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares rose 17.91 percent to close at $5.20 on Friday.
- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) climbed 17.2 percent to close at $2.8362.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) rose 13.47 percent to close at $24.01.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SGH) shares gained 11.01 percent to close at $48.92 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong outlook for the third quarter.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) rose 10.84 percent to close at $9.20.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) rose 10.23 percent to close at $71.10.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) gained 9.96 percent to close at $7.84.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) shares rose 9.56 percent to close at $2.75 on Friday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) jumped 9.47 percent to close at $5.20.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed 7.57 percent to close at $3.98.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 7.22 percent to close at $5.64 on Friday after surging 5.41 percent on Thursday.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares gained 4.08 percent to close at $8.54 after the company disclosed pricing of $14 million public offering of common stock.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 5.28 percent to close at $3.99. Baird upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from Neutral to Outperform.
Losers
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) shares tumbled 23.66 percent to close at $11.085 on Friday. Ferroglobe disclosed that the U.S. Department of Commerce won't be issuing antidumping or countervailing duty orders and will terminate its investigations.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares dipped 17.07 percent to close at $4.47 on Friday following Q4 results.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 16.94 percent to close at $5.15 on Friday as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares fell 15.93 percent to close at $1.90 after reporting Q4 results.
- Glaukos Corporation (NASDAQ: GKOS) dropped 13.8 percent to close at $29.61.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 13.33 percent to close at $2.34.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares tumbled 13.04 percent to close at $2.00 on Friday following Q4 results.
- Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ: PRAN) shares dropped 12.56 percent to close at $1.95.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 11.5 percent to close at $2.54 on Friday. Westport Innovations on Thursday reported a Q4 loss of $14.2 million.
- GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GSVC) fell 11.5 percent to close at $7.905 after the company reported pricing of $40 million convertible notes offering.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) dropped 11.45 percent to close at $5.26.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) declined 11.14 percent to close at $3.35. Resonant priced its 5.7 million share offering at $3.50 per share.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) shares dipped 11.05 percent to close at $8.29.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares tumbled 10.87 percent to close at $2.05.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) dropped 10.62 percent to close at $11.78.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares fell 10.54 percent to close at $14.09. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from Outperform to Neutral.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) fell 10.54 percent to close at $15.95 on Friday.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares dropped 10.19 percent to close at $10.49 after the company reported $85 million common stock offering.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) fell 9.81 percent to close at $7.54 after the FDA extended review of New Drug Application for AZEDRA by three months.
- Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ: KONA) shares fell 9.52 percent to close at $1.90 after the company reported Q4 results.
- GasLog Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLOG) dropped 8.14 percent to close at $15.80. JP Morgan downgraded GasLog from Neutral to Underweight.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 7.99 percent to close at $54.21. Micron reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) fell 7.41 percent to close at $1.00. JP Morgan downgraded Navios Maritime from Neutral to Underweight.
