Just six months after toy retail giant Toys ‘R’ Us declared bankruptcy, the company announced it will be liquidating its remaining assets and closing its remaining stores.

For millions of Americans, the Toys ‘R’ Us brand holds nostalgic value in their hearts. But before the final Toys ‘R’ Us stores close their doors for the last time, one investor is making a last-second long-shot effort to keep the brand alive.

Isaac Larian, CEO of Bratz doll-maker MGA Entertainment, is making a grass-roots appeal to investors in an attempt to raise enough money to save as many as 400 of the remaining 735 Toys ‘R’ Us stores. Larian says investors have already pledged $200 million.

Toys ‘R’ Us is a huge part of MGA’s business, accounting for nearly 20 percent of all the company’s doll sales. There seems to be a groundswell of customer enthusiasm for the idea of preserving Toys ‘R’ Us. The hashtag #SaveToysRUs was trending on social media this week. Larian estimates that more than 130,000 jobs could be lost between the 30,000 remaining Toys ‘R’ Us employees and an additional 100,000 potential layoffs at the company’s suppliers.

As successful as the fundraising effort has been up to this point, it's still only roughly 20 percent of the $1 billion Larian is looking to raise. Toys ‘R’ Us supporters can track the fundraising efforts and/or contribute to the cause on Larian’s GoFundMe page, which already has more than 1,000 participants.

Buy while nostalgic toy shoppers don’t want to lose an iconic American brand, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) investors are hoping to secure as much of Toys ‘R’ Us’ remaining business as possible.

