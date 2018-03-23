30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares climbed 23.6 percent to $7.39 as the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares gained 23.2 percent to $9.020.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares climbed 22.5 percent to $32.42 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings and issued upbeat FY19 guidance.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) gained 21.8 percent to $3.38 following Q4 results. New York & Company posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $278.7 million.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares jumped 16.9 percent to $5.1533.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares gained 16.1 percent to $24.7705 after climbing 18.16 percent on Thursday.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SGH) shares rose 11.5 percent to $49.15 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong outlook for the third quarter.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares gained 10.8 percent to $5.83 after surging 5.41 percent on Thursday.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares gained 8.7 percent to $4.0206.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares gained 8.6 percent to $8.913 after the company disclosed pricing of $14 million public offering of common stock.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) climbed 7.5 percent to $7.30.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 7.2 percent to $4.4051.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 5.8 percent to $4.01. Baird upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from Neutral to Outperform.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) tumbled 17.4 percent to $1.90 following Q4 results.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) dipped 13.7 percent to $5.35 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) dipped 10.9 percent to $3.36. Resonant priced its 5.7 million share offering at $3.50 per share.
- Glaukos Corporation (NASDAQ: GKOS) fell 10.9 percent to $30.61.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares declined 10.8 percent to $ 2.015 after reporting Q4 results.
- GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GSVC) dropped 10.4 percent to $8.00 after the company reported pricing of $40 million convertible notes offering.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares fell 10.3 percent to $14.1350. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from Outperform to Neutral.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) dropped 10 percent to $10.25. H.C. Wainwright downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) fell 9.5 percent to $7.57 after the FDA extended review of New Drug Application for AZEDRA by three months.
- Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ: KONA) shares fell 9.3 percent to $1.905 after the company reported Q4 results.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares dropped 9 percent to $4.91 following Q4 results.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) fell 8.3 percent to $0.99. JP Morgan downgraded Navios Maritime from Neutral to Underweight.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares fell 7.7 percent to $10.78 after the company reported $85 million common stock offering.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares declined 7.5 percent to $2.478.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) fell 6.7 percent to $7.7457 after climbing 118.42 percent on Thursday.
- GasLog Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLOG) dropped 4.1 percent to $16.50. JP Morgan downgraded GasLog from Neutral to Underweight.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 3 percent to $57.205. Micron reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.