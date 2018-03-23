Mid-Day Market Update: At Home Group Gains On Upbeat Earnings; Resonant Shares Slide

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.16 percent to 23,995.70 while the NASDAQ declined 0.22 percent to 7,150.93. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.01 percent to 2,643.40.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Friday morning, the energy shares gained 1.17 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), up 11 percent, and Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN), up 8 percent.

In trading on Friday, financial shares fell 0.25 percent.

Top Headline

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and reported the purchase of Zodiac on Thursday.

Adjusted earnings came in at 68 cents per share, beating estimates of 53 cents per share. Sales came in at $9 billion, versus estimates of $8.85 billion.

Equities Trading UP

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares shot up 22 percent to $7.27 as the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.

Shares of New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) got a boost, shooting up 22 percent to $3.40 following Q4 results. New York & Company posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $278.7 million.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares were also up, gaining 23 percent to $32.55 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings and issued upbeat FY19 guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares dropped 13 percent to $5.3895 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) were down 17 percent to $1.90 following Q4 results.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) was down, falling around 12 percent to $3.330. Resonant priced its 5.7 million share offering at $3.50 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.71 percent to $65.40 while gold traded up 1.48 percent to $1,352.90.

Silver traded up 1.18 percent Friday to $16.58, while copper fell 0.60 percent to $3.002.

Eurozone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.50 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.99 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dipped 0.33 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX fell 1.01 percent, and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.97 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.32 percent.

Economics

U.S. durable goods orders rose 3.1 percent for February, beating economists’ expectations for a 1.5 percent gain.

New-home sales fell 0.6 percent at an annual rate of 618,000 in February.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.