Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) stock traded on a public market for the first time Friday and was more than 35 percent higher than its offering price at the close.

Dropbox's initial offering price range for its IPO was in a range of $16 to $18 per share. This was revised March 21 to a new range of $18 to $20, was priced at $21 per share on Friday and ultimately opened at $29.10.

At the price range of $18 to $20, Dropbox could raise up to $720 million, which would value the company anywhere from $7.8 billion to $8.7 billion, Statista said.

Dropbox has 11 million customers who pay for its services, but has more than 500 million unpaid users, according to Statista. The challenge for the company moving forward will be how it can convert its large base of unpaid users in hopes of erasing its $112-million loss on revenue of $1.11 billion last year.

Dropbox's valuation of $7.8 billion to $8.7 billion makes it far from the largest technology company to oversee an IPO in recent memory. Here's Statista's chart of how the Dropbox IPO compares to other high-profile tech IPOs since 2011.

Dropbox shares closed at $28.48 Friday, up 35.62 percent on its first day as a public company.

