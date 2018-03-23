25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SGH) shares rose 10.9 percent to $48.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong outlook for the third quarter.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) shares rose 10.3 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after the company won patent eligibility ruling against Oxford Nanopore.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 8.3 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after declining 3.21 percent on Thursday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 5.5 percent to $22.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.16 percent on Thursday.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 5.1 percent to $7 in pre-market trading after falling 9.14 percent on Thursday.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) rose 5 percent to $67.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and reported the purchase of Zodiac.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) rose 4.6 percent to $5.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.42 percent on Thursday.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 4.5 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after surging 5.41 percent on Thursday.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares rose 4.5 percent to $31.00 in pre-market trading after declining 2.11 percent on Thursday.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) shares rose 4.2 percent to $37.67 in the pre-market trading session. GlaxsoSmithKline did not submit final bid for Pfizer's consumer healthcare unit, Reuters reported.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 4 percent to $4.67 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.18 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) fell 18.1 percent to $6.85 in pre-market trading after the FDA extended review of New Drug Application for AZEDRA by three months.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) fell 10.6 percent to $2.53 after declining 3.41 percent on Thursday.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares fell 10.5 percent to $10.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $85 million common stock offering.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) fell 7.8 percent to $7.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 118.42 percent on Thursday.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 9.4 percent to $2.03 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 3.86 percent on Thursday.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares fell 9 percent to $7.47 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a proposed common stock offering.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYC) fell 8.2 percent to $101.73 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paycom Software from Buy to Hold..
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 7 percent to $3.51 in pre-market trading. Resonant priced its 5.7 million share offering at $3.50 per share.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares fell 5.9 percent to $7.53 in pre-market trading after declining 2.08 percent on Thursday.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) fell 5.5 percent to $73.11 in pre-market trading after declining 3.72 percent on Thursday.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares fell 5.5 percent to $61.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.61 percent on Thursday.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) fell 5.3 percent to $40.69 in pre-market trading. Citizens Financial is expected to release Q1 earnings on April 20.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares fell 5.3 percent to $36 in pre-market trading after declining 3.16 percent on Thursday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 3.3 percent to $56.98 in pre-market trading. Micron reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
