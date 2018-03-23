41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) shares climbed 118.42 percent to close at $8.30 on Thursday after the company disclosed positive Mexico Court Decision nullifying a previous denial of application for Don Diego project.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares gained 35.31 percent to close at $15.75. The maker of a cataract surgery drug called Omidria realized a "big win" from Wednesday's release of the U.S. government spending bill, according to Stat News. Specifically, a policy included in the spending bill includes a pass-through extension for Medicare coverage of cataract surgery.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares gained 28.29 percent to close at $19.91 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares rose 26.35 percent to close at $7.60.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 26.11 percent to close at $21.25 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 18.16 percent to close at $21.34.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) gained 15.89 percent to close at $1.75 following Q4 results.
- Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) rose 14.76 percent to close at $3.11 following Q4 results.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) gained 12.23 percent to close at $64.50. Longfin has been added to the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell 3000® Index, effective March 16, 2018.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) shares rose 10.62 percent to close at $9.27 on Thursday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) gained 10.47 percent to close at $2.85.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares rose 9.97 percent to close at $3.97.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) climbed 9.97 percent to close at $3.53.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares rose 8.4 percent to close at $6.45.
- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) shares surged 7.76 percent to close at $5.28. The streaming music provider said it acquired AdsWizz, a global leader in digital audio ad technology. Raymond James upgraded Pandora from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares rose 6.17 percent to close at $85.32. MGP Ingredients will replace Evercore the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, March 26.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 5.41 percent to close at $5.26 after climbing 19.09 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dropped 17.84 percent to close at $16.76 on Thursday.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares dipped 17.11 percent to close at $4.41 on Thursday after climbing 34.01 percent on Wednesday.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) dropped 13.73 percent to close at $32.20. Herman Miller reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) fell 12.76 percent to close at $98.10 after the company backed away from pursuing early approval of Rova-T after disappointing study data.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) fell 12.25 percent to close at $20.91 following Q2 results.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) tumbled 12 percent to close at $33.01. G-III Apparel posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) shares dipped 11.72 percent to close at $11.22.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 11.12 percent to close at $7.35.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) tumbled 10.99 percent to close at $34.50.
- Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) declined 10.45 percent to close at $3.77 after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares fell 10.36 percent to close at $3.46.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) declined 10.34 percent to close at $13.18 on Thursday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 10.06 percent to close at $3.13.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares dropped 9.96 percent to close at $45.45.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) shares fell 9.94 percent to close at $3.17 on Thursday.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares declined 9.8 percent to close at $17.02.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) fell 8.42 percent to close at $134.66.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NYSE: ANY) shares dropped 8.38 percent to close at $1.75 following Q4 sales miss.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares fell 7.8 percent to close at $19.545. Michaels posted in-line quarterly earnings, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 7.63 percent to close at $7.39 on Thursday after dropping 2.32 percent on Wednesday.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) fell 7.25 percent to close at $164.38.
- Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) fell 6.06 percent to close at $113.45. Morgan Stanley downgraded Visteon from Overweight to Underweight.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) fell 5.63 percent to close at $54.47. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares fell 5.37 percent to close at $7.40. JP Morgan downgraded trivago from Neutral to Underweight.
