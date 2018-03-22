Market Overview

28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2018 12:47pm
Gainers

  • Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) shares jumped 150.1 percent to $9.48 after the company disclosed positive Mexico Court Decision nullifying a previous denial of application for Don Diego project.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares climbed 41.2 percent to $16.44. The maker of a cataract surgery drug called Omidria realized a "big win" from Wednesday's release of the U.S. government spending bill, according to Stat News. Specifically, a policy included in the spending bill includes a pass-through extension for Medicare coverage of cataract surgery.
  • Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) jumped 27.8 percent to $1.9299 following Q4 results.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) gained 27.1 percent to $2.5168 after the company disclosed that it has received orphan drug designation from the European Commission for RiVax.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares climbed 24.8 percent to $19.3705 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) gained 19.8 percent to $5.975 after climbing 19.09 percent on Wednesday.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) rose 17.8 percent to $19.85 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares climbed 9.9 percent to $88.285. MGP Ingredients will replace Evercore the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, March 26.
  • Collplant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) rose 8.7 percent to $7.50.
  • Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) shares gained 7.4 percent to $5.2616. The streaming music provider said it acquired AdsWizz, a global leader in digital audio ad technology. Raymond James upgraded Pandora from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Losers

  • China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) fell 13.5 percent to $4.60 after climbing 34.01 percent on Wednesday.
  • Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) declined 13.1 percent to $17.73.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) dropped 10.9 percent to $100.24 after the company backed away from pursuing early approval of Rova-T after disappointing study data.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 10.5 percent to $16.89.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) fell 9.4 percent to $33.80. Herman Miller reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) declined 9.4 percent to $160.65.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dropped 9.3 percent to $133.42.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NYSE: ANY) fell 8.9 percent to $1.74 following Q4 sales miss.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares declined 8.8 percent to $7.54.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares fell 8.7 percent to $46.0895.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) fell 8.2 percent to $34.45. G-III Apparel posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) declined 7.8 percent to $7.38 after dropping 2.32 percent on Wednesday.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares dropped 7.6 percent to $19.575. Michaels posted in-line quarterly earnings, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
  • Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 6.2 percent to $3.95 after reporting an offering of common stock.
  • Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) dropped 4.7 percent to $55.02. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) slipped 4.6 percent to $115.25. Morgan Stanley downgraded Visteon from Overweight to Underweight.
  • trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares dropped 4.6 percent to $7.4611. JP Morgan downgraded trivago from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) fell 4 percent to $15.48. Gaia priced its 2.33 million share offering at $15 per share.

